Covestor Ltd Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 441.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Doximity were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,673,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Doximity by 250.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,707 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after purchasing an additional 873,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 621,590 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after purchasing an additional 387,200 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Shares of DOCS opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

