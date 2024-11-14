Covestor Ltd Has $75,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 162.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Dover by 110.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $17,323,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 31.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 95,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

DOV stock opened at $203.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $184.40. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $204.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

