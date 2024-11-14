Covestor Ltd Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 156,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 90.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,856,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SEE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

