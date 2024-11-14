Covestor Ltd Purchases 542 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 21,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Amphenol by 469.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 140,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 116,205 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

