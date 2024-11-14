Covestor Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 53,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $212.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.00 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

