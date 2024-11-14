Critical Survey: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) versus Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viveve Medical and Semler Scientific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $6.43 million N/A -$22.03 million N/A N/A Semler Scientific $68.18 million 5.07 $20.58 million $2.05 23.19

Profitability

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical.

This table compares Viveve Medical and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical N/A N/A N/A Semler Scientific 27.00% 20.31% 18.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viveve Medical and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Viveve Medical on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company’s products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

