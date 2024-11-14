Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 176.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,782,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 298.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FCN opened at $199.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.53. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.93 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

