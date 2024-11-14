Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,917 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,820 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.75 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

