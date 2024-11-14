Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 46.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in US Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

