Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Premier worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 137.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 7.1% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINC. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,860. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,900 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,860. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,091.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,441 shares of company stock worth $2,538,548. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.40. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Premier’s payout ratio is 61.77%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

