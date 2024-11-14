Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Kenvue by 0.5% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

