Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after buying an additional 2,162,167 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,780,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ball by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,951,000 after buying an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ball by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,720,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99,306 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ball

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.