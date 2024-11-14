Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 138.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Down 0.7 %

EFX opened at $265.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.23 and a 200-day moving average of $266.77.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.47.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

