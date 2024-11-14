Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $123.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

