Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,613 shares of company stock worth $50,858,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

