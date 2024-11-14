Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 17,400 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 220,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $26.52.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

