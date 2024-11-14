DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 1,488.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $126.78 on Thursday. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.6365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

