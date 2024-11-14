Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 7.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after acquiring an additional 284,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $117.84 and a 52-week high of $154.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

