Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Down 4.3 %

DGLY stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 85.23% and a negative return on equity of 197.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

