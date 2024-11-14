Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.10. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 2,247 shares changing hands.

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $179.39 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

About Ellomay Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 12.48% of Ellomay Capital worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

Featured Stories

