Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.10. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 2,247 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $179.39 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.
