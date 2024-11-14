Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

EMR opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.17 and a 12 month high of $131.56.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.