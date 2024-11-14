Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,705. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 426.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 106,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 86,314 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

