Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $4,373,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

