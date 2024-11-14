Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

