FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FORM opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.76. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.12.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

