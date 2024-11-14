FY2025 EPS Estimates for Centric Health Reduced by Analyst

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Get Centric Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRX. Stifel Canada cut Centric Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Centric Health Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.