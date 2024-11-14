GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1,280.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $80,235,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $20,854,000.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $333.32 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $349.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day moving average of $205.53.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

