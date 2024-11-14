General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 475,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 653,511 shares of company stock valued at $35,012,844. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

