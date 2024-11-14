Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

