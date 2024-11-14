Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.