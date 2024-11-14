Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammer Fiber Optics Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of HMMR stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Get Hammer Fiber Optics alerts:

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.