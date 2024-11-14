Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hammer Fiber Optics Trading Up 20.0 %
Shares of HMMR stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile
