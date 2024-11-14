Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 43.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

