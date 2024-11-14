HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 5,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HCI Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI opened at $112.53 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

