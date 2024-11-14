Head to Head Analysis: Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) & OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and Oruka Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte $1.50 million 32.99 -$27.78 million N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.00) -4.27

Volatility and Risk

Oruka Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OncoCyte.

OncoCyte has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OncoCyte and Oruka Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25

OncoCyte currently has a consensus target price of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 50.23%. Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 68.29%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than OncoCyte.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte -6,122.29% -237.81% -59.03% Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51%

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats OncoCyte on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. It also provides testing services for biomarker discovery, assay design and development, clinical trial support, and various biomarker tests. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) to collaborate in the development and the commercialization of research use only and in vitro diagnostics kitted transplant products using Bio-Rad's ddPCR instruments and reagents. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

