Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,800 shares, a growth of 2,343.2% from the October 15th total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCTI opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 773.20% and a negative net margin of 48.54%.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

