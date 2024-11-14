Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 371,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

