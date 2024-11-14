Holding Corp Energy Sells 1,432,120 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Corp Energy sold 1,432,120 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $104,573,402.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,195,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,771,043.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TGLS stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.19 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 1,129,603 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

