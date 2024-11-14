Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

