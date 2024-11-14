ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ICU Medical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,502 shares of company stock worth $8,445,976. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $174.81 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $580.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

