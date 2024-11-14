Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Quincey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 26th, James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a market cap of $271.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $18,383,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 65.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $769,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.