Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

