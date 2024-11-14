International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 141.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5,673.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBOC opened at $71.25 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $73.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.87.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

