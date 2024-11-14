iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Holdings Trimmed by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,313,000 after purchasing an additional 488,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EMXC stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

