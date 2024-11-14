iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,439.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after acquiring an additional 791,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

