Jack (John) Cowin Acquires 300,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) insider Jack (John) Cowin purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$31.67 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of A$9,501,600.00 ($6,251,052.63).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.94.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 25th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 102.91%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

