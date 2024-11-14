Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 2,996,362 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $214.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $215.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

