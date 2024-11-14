Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the October 15th total of 95,400 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Jeffs’ Brands Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of JFBR stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $5.29.
In other Jeffs’ Brands news, major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 501,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,278.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,001,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,278.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jeffs’ Brands news, major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 501,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,278.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,001,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,278.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 95,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $30,551.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,806,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,112. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,017,674 shares of company stock worth $634,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.27% of the company’s stock.
Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.
