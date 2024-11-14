Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the October 15th total of 95,400 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JFBR stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jeffs' Brands news, major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 501,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,278.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,001,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,278.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 95,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $30,551.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,806,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $578,112. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,017,674 shares of company stock worth $634,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jeffs’ Brands

About Jeffs’ Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd ( NASDAQ:JFBR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

