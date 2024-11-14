JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JDOC opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned 3.03% of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

