JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.