Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.74 and traded as low as $9.40. Keppel shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 4,152 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keppel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

