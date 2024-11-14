Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as low as $13.62. Kirin shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 57,855 shares changing hands.

Kirin Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

